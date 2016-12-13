XU programs receive highest accreditation levels from FAAP

XU Communications Office

Press Release

13 Dec 2016

The board of the Federation of Accrediting Agencies of the Philippines (FAAP) approved on Friday, December 9, all three applications of Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan for the highest levels of accreditation.

The Level IV accreditation of XU’s Tertiary Core Programs (arts and sciences, accountancy and business administration, and teacher education) was renewed. Level IV is the highest accreditation level for higher education programs.

Both the XU Junior High School and XU Grade School (Macasandig campus) were granted Level III accreditation, the highest accreditation level for basic education programs.

XU president Fr. Roberto “Bobby” C. Yap SJ, in his message to the academic community, expressed his gratitude to the XU teams who prepared the application documents submitted to FAAP:

• The Tertiary Core Programs team led by XU VP for academic affairs Fr. Rene C. Tacastacas SJ, College of Arts & Sciences dean Dr. Juliet Q. Dalagan, School of Business & Management dean Dr. Ruth Love V. Russell, and School of Education dean Dr. Jovelyn G. Delosa;

• The XUJHS team led by XU Junior High School principal Fr. Joaquin Jose Mari C. Sumpaico III SJ; and

• The XUGS-Macasandig team led by XU Grade School principal Eva C. Auxilio.

“A special thanks goes to the Quality Management Office who backstopped all the efforts in preparing the applications and packaged all the reports in their proper formats. Thank you so much, Sr. Clare Cecilia Salvani RA, former QMO Director and her staff, Russell Raluto and Juliet Halibas. The applications for Level IV and Level III were the last projects undertaken by Sr Clare as she took her leave from QMO,” Yap added.

These achievements came on the heels of XU’s debut in the 2016 Asian university rankings released by London-based education and career consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), where Xavier secured a spot in the 251-300 bracket in the QS University Rankings. (XU Communications Office)