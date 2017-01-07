Official Entries: 9th Cinemagis Digital Short Film Festival

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Now on its 9th year, Cinemagis continues to serve as a platform for young and professional filmmakers in Northern Mindanao to pour out their passion, stories and filmmaking skills, and for cultivating the experience and growth of local film audiences.

This year’s festival shortlisted five professional entries, 12 student films, and seven special film features, which will be screened at the Xavier University Little Theater and SM Cagayan de Oro Cinema 1 from January 25 to 28.

With the purpose of being the springboard for budding artists to tackle a wide range of social issues in Mindanao using film as the medium, Cinemagis has curated motion pictures that have already been screened and awarded in national and international independent film festivals. Its growth since 2009 is its own motivation to keep the momentum escalating.

This year’s entries:

Student Category: Unsa ang Title by Reyan Christian C. Amacna, Moru – No man’s land by Edmund Telmo, Mama by Carlo Kristian O Pailagao, Para sa mga ni-Biya by Mac Kianro Maki M. Calo, Penpenhood by Harold A. Villegas, De Doubus Malis (of two evils) by Augie Marie Lao Don, Katapad by Cincy Obenita and Subang by Christian Alan E. Toring

Professional Category: Bandana by Adrian Rey B. Manapil, Balut Penoy Asin by Julienne Anne R. Ilagan, Orpheus by Orpheus Nery, Libra by Cloyd Winstanley, and Ang Ikaduhang Pagbalik by Jeffrie Po.

Special Film Feature: Lando at Bugoy by Vic Acedillo, Kakampi by Vic Acedillo, Ang Wa’Damhang Importansya sa Teleserye by Rodiell Veloso, Handumanan by Daniel Clark Cabantan, A Fading Heritage by Aubrey Rocin A. Llamas, Tanya by Joeromer E. Bacus, and The Soil of Dreams by Jeffrie Po. (XU Communications Office)