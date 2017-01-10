Public lecture and workshops on aromatherapy for mental wellness

The Department of Psychology, the Center of Psychological Extension and Research Services (COPERS), and the Samahan ng Mag-aaral ng Sikolohiyang Filipino (SAMASIKOFIL) of the Ateneo de Davao University are inviting the community of psychologists and helping practitioners to a Public Lecture on Mental Wellness And Aromatherapy with Ms. Winnie Fannon of Singapore’s Republic Polytechnic as Guest Speaker.

The lecture will be on February 17, 2017 at the 9am to 12noon, Auditorium, 7/F Finster Hall, Ateneo de Davao University, Roxas Street, Davao City.

Ms. Fannon earned her MSc in Biotechnology from the San Jose State University in California and had proceeded to do research in Formulation Sciences at various Biopharmaceutical companies in the US before turning her sights to the science, chemistry, and proper use of therapeutic-grade essential oils. She is currently lecturing at the Pharmaceutical Sciences program of the Republic Polytechnic while completing her certifications for Clinical Aromatherapy and French Aromatherapy with The School for Aromatic Studies.

Ms. Fannon will be discussing the science of essential oils and its psychological applications. Her lecture will focus on how the smell of essential oils affects emotions, moods, behaviors, memory, and physical health and well-being.

Registration Fee for lecture attendance is set at PhP50.00 for undergraduate students and PhP100 for professionals, graduate students, and instructors. The registration fee covers cost of certificates and snacks.

Ms. Fannon will also hold interactive workshops in the afternoon to demonstrate the practical applications of Aromatherapy for Mental Wellness. Workshop 1 (1:00 to 3:00pm) is on The Ten Essential Oils for Everyday and Workshop 2 (3:00pm to 5:00pm) is on Mental and Emotional Wellness with Essential Oils (The Scent of You). Workshop venue is at Training Room, 8/F ADDU Community Center of the First Companions.

Attendance in each workshop is limited to 50 participants, STRICTLY ON PRE-REGISTRATION conditions. Please call +63 82 2212411 loc 8351 or 8273 for reservations, or drop by at D206 to sign up. Registration Fee for the Workshops is set at PhP350.00 (COPERS Affiliates get a PhP50.00 discount), inclusive of samples, certificates and snacks.

Ms. Fannon is donating the proceeds of the Public Lecture and Workshop in support of the outreach programs of the Center of Psychological Extension and Research Services.