Bayan Muna condemns AFP’s call for all-out war

PRESS RELEASE

Bayan Muna, 07 Feb 2017

Bayan Muna Rep.Carlos Isagani Zarate, vice chair of the House Committee on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity today condemned the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)’s call for an all “out war” when there is still a good chance for the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP)- National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace process to resume.

“In fact it is not yet officially terminated in accordance with signed and binding agreements. So why declare an all out war when there is a chance for the continuation of the talks?” asked the progressive solon.

“This call for an all “out war” betrays the real thrust of the AFP as far the peace process is concerned. This is a real cause for concern as previous declarations of all out war also means wanton violation of human rights of our hapless people,” said the Davao-based solon.

“We continue to reiterate our call for the President to reconsider his decision and to give the quest for peace another chance by allowing the negotiating panels to negotiate this February 22-27, as per the Joint Rome Statement, a bilateral ceasefire and the release in particular of sick and elderly detainees, and, in April 2-6, the continuation of the accelerated talks on Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER) and Comprehensive Agreement on Political and Constitutional Reforms (CAPCR),” ended Rep. Zarate.###