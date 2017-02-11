Xavier Ateneo Aggies bag championship at 10th FASMin skills tilt

By Jericho Montellano

XU Communications Office

After seven years, Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan was once again proclaimed as the overall champion of the Federation of Agriculture Students in Mindanao (FASMin) Congress and Skills Competition.

The tenth installment of the said event, bearing the theme “Food and Nutrition Security Amidst Challenges in Climate Change,” was held from January 30 to February 2 at the Mindanao State University (MSU) – Naawan campus.

Ten schools participated in the four-day congress: Camiguin Polytechnic State College, Caraga State University, Central Mindanao University, Jose Rizal Memorial State University, MSU – Lanao del Norte Agricultural College, MSU – Naawan, Misamis University, Mountain View College, University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines – Claveria campus, and Xavier Ateneo.

Students competed in 36 events under three categories: crop-based, animal-based, and literary-musical skills.

Animal-based skills category

XU was hailed as the champion in the animal-based skills category, winning 11 out of 16 events.

Xavier Aggies won first place in the four-player carambola, both in men and women categories. JP Panunicial, Ralf Savellina, Jeo Sario, and RS Valdueza together got the carambola men’s championship, while the team of Rosario Bulan, Kim Sotelo, Danica Yasay, and Bianca Novela won the carambola women’s championship.

In the two-player carambola, women contestants Kim Laina and Patricia Glema ranked third, while men contenders Steve Cutillas and Clifford Sario landed fifth.

Shanine Dhoty Chavez and Leon Paraguya won first and third places, respectively, in the lassoing event.

Whip crackers Steve Cutillas and Rosario Bulan won the top places in men and women categories, respectively.

Tug-of-war women players Bianca Novela, Kate Yamaro, Kim Laina, and Rosario Bulan placed first, while men players JP Panuncial, Leon Paguraya, Ralf Sabellina, and Steve Cutillas garnered second place.

Literary-musical skills

FASMin also celebrated the literary and musical skills of agriculture students, wherein XU emerged as the champion in the category.

Brian Anay, Jericho Montellano, and the team of Christian Val Daquipil, Louie Lopos, Liezl Logrono, and Paulo Bolanio placed first in extemporaneous speech, essay writing, and quiz bowl, respectively.

Faye Miranda topped the solo vocals while Thresha Amor Cornilla and Donne Villondo placed third in the duet vocal competition.

Carmella Quirog was crowned Miss FASMin while Daleton Tiu placed third in the Mister FASMin 2017 competition.

Crop-based skills category

Gielo Manguiran and Maureen Barcelon won the first places in the insect identification and fertilizer computation, respectively.

Lastly, Mark Joseph Gulmatico placed third in the plant propagation competition.

Besides promoting camaraderie, the FASMin Congress and Skills Competition serves as an annual gathering of students in the agriculture and allied fields from different Mindanao universities and colleges to keep abreast with local agricultural issues and development trends.∎