Xavier Ateneo grad among Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines

Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan graduate Gimar Reyes was hailed as one of the 2016 Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines (TOSP).

The TOSP awards program honors the country’s most notable students who not only excel academically but also dedicate themselves as exceptional leaders and community servants in order to make a difference in their respective circles.

During his selection as one of the national finalists back in November 2016, Reyes said: “Community service, for me, is my ultimate expression of my inherent love to God and my country. It is through giving back to others that shed light to my very core being. As an instrument of God’s love, I am called to respond to this challenge. Profoundly, helping others who are in need, the least, last, and lost in our society fuels my desire to live. A call for the preferential option for the poor; a call for God’s mercy and compassion to be felt by the people through works of justice, through love…”

Reyes graduated as cum laude in Bachelor in Elementary Education of the Class of 2016 and was the Outstanding Graduate Awardee of the XU School of Education.

He served as chairperson of the KKP-SIO Student Volunteer Formation Center which helped implement an extensive voters’ education program in Cagayan de Oro City and its neighboring areas for LIHUK 2016. His LIHUK team trained more than 300 student leaders as facilitators beginning August 2015 from different universities and colleges with the help of the KKP-SVFC group and National Service Training Program students who played an essential role in composing the pool of trained facilitators fielded in various communities to cascade the Kwentuhang Bayan Voters Education Modules.

Reyes was also involved in the Pedro Calungsod Partnership for Effective Assistance for Children’s Education (PEACE) project which has provided education assistance, values formation, and cultural and sports activities to the children of Barangay Lumbia.

“Congratulations, Gimar, [you are a] person for others! You are not only an outstanding graduate of Xavier but an outstanding student of the Philippines. AMDG!” greeted XU president Fr Roberto C Yap SJ in his memo to the academic community.

At present, Reyes serves as a community organizer of Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan in Casiguiran, Aurora as a member of Jesuit Volunteers Philippines. (XU Communications Office)