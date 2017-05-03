Gabriela demands apology from Sen. Sotto

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Gabriela Women’s Party takes much offense, in behalf of solo parents, women raising their children amid difficult circumstances at Sen. Vicente Sotto III’s tirades as he raised questions at the CA’s hearing on the appointment of DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

The senator clearly went out of bounds, insinuating malice at Taguiwalo who raised her two children as a solo parent, dubbing such as “na-ano”.

Solo parents, including the DSWD secretary should in no way be at the receiving end of such insults. We demand a public apology from the senator.

We commend Sec. Taguiwalo for standing her ground amid insults.She is an inspiration to marginalized women and is more than deserving of a confirmation from the CA.

