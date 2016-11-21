CEBU CITY (MindaNews/21 November) — Endurance swimmer Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine did another first by crossing the 17.1-kilometer stretch of Canigao Channel from Bohol to Southern Leyte.

The 40-year-old triathlete lawyer from Surigao City crossed the Canigao Channel from Lapinig Island in Carlos P. Garcia to Maasin City in Southern Leyte on Sunday, Nov. 20, in six hours and 37 minutes.

“Despite the rough condition of the seas yesterday, I made it to reach the shoreline of Maasin because I’m in tip-top shape,” Macarine told MindaNews today over Facebook.

Macarine’s swim on Sunday was his 11th open water marathon swim since December 31, 2013 when he began crossing channels in the country.

“The first 10 kilometers was very challenging because the water was pumping while the last 7 kilometers I had to swim against the strong currents,” Macarine said.

He could have made history if he crossed the English Channel from United Kingdom to France last August. The swim was canceled due to bad weather.

The Pinoy Aquaman embarked on this crossing in line with his lifetime advocacy for clean seas, environmental tourism and climate change awareness.

He has been nominated to the World Open Water Swimming Association Man of the Year 2016 Award. (Roel N. Catoto/MindaNews)