Asian Freestyle Football Championship kicks off in Davao City

By
Mindanews
-

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 December) – The qualifying round of the  two-day Asian Freestyle Football Championship 2016 kicked off at the SM Lanang Premiere on Friday afternoon.

Thirty one athletes from 15 countries of showcased their skills during the opening of the event, which is governed by the World Freestyle Football Federation and organized by Maharlika Sports.

Three of the 31 athletes are from Philippines.

Ahamdreza Falsafi of Iran show off his skills during the qualifying round of the 4th Asian Freestyle Football Championships at the SM Lanang Premiere on Friday afternoon, December 9. MindaNews photo

The theme of the 4th edition of the Asian Freestyle Football Championship is “Isang Bola ka Lang” is inspired by the World Freestyle Football Federation (WFFF) brand – “All you Need is a Ball.”

Previous tournaments were held in Hanoi, Vietnam; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia.

Saturday, December 10, will be the final round as only 16 of them are expected to fight it out with defending champion Kosuke Takahashi from Japan.  (MindaNews)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR