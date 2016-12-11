Filipino-Norwegian wins Asian Freestyle Football title

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 11 December) — Filipino-Norwegian Phillip Warren Gertsson captured his second freestyle football crown during the 4th edition of the Asian Freestyle Football Championships at SM Lanang Premiere here on Saturday, December 10.

The 25-year old Gertsson beat Yo Kamatsuka of Japan in the final battle.

Katsuyama showed some blazing tricks but Gertsson was smooth and perfect in his tricks’ transition.

On Friday, 31 athletes from 15 countries battled for 16 slots of to the quarterfinals.

Three players represented the Philippines but only Gertsson made it to the top 16.

In the quarterfinals, two players battled in every four-minute set. Each of them was given 30 seconds to perform one after the other.

In the semifinals Iranian Ahamdreza Falsafi dethroned the 2015 champion Kosuke Takahashi in the showdown.

Falsafi broke down in tears as he lay down on the floor after beating the Japanese champ.

However, even as Ahmadreza carried the momentum after beating the champ, Kamatsuka outperformed the Iranian, who committed some mistake in the semifinal showdown.

Gertsson, who won his first championship in 2014, beat Indonesian Ardhi Andyadi in their semifinal showdown.

In the battle for third, Andyadi outperformed Ahmadreza.

This year’s judges were ace freestyle footballers: Norwegian Erlend Fagerli, a runner up in the 2015 Red Bull Street Style World Championship Polish Syzmon Skalski, the 2013 Red Bull Street Style champion; and Argentinian Carlos Iacono, the 2016 Red Bull Street Style World Champion.

This year’s Asian Freestyle Football Championships was organized by Maharlika Sports. It is the first time that the country hosted this international event.

Philippine Azkals’ stars Misagh Bahadoran, Simone Rota and Dabawenyo Amani Aguinaldo were also present in the championship round. (MindaNews)