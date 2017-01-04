Pinoy Aquaman aims 2-way Camiguin-Misamis swim

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 Jan) – Triathlete and environmental lawyer Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine will endure a record-setting 24-kilometer open water swim with a two-way crossing of the Macajalar Bay between Misamis Oriental and Camiguin Island on Saturday.

Macarine will kick off from Camiguin Island to Balingoan town in Misamis Oriental and back to the volcanic island.

He is gunning for his 25th successful open-water swim since he started his open-water swim in December 31, 2013 in Surigao City.

Macarine, who hails from Placer, Surigao del Norte, finished only five open water swims last year which he spent most of the time in practice in preparation for the English Channel swim which he eventually cancelled last August due to bad weather. He normally completes at least 10 marathon swims a year.

“This swim from Camiguin to Balingoan is planned to be a two-way swim to come up with a total of 24-kilometer distance and target time will be eight to ten hours,” Macarine told MindaNews over the phone on Wednesday.

“I wanted to finish the two-way swim but if the water will be rough by the time, I would put my navigator boat in danger and chances would be a one-way swim,” the endurance swimmer said.

During his 20-kilometer swim from Bantayan Island to San Remegio town in northern Cebu on April 2015, one of the navigating boats capsized due to big waves though everyone on the boat were rescued by the other escort boat.

Macarine got into open-water swims as part of his lifetime advocacy for clean seas, marine resource protection, environmental tourism and climate change awareness.

This Saturday’s record-setting swim is being sponsored by the provincial government of Camiguin. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)