‘Pinoy Aquaman’ cancels MisOr-Camiguin swim due to ‘Auring’

MAMBAJAO, Camiguin (MindaNews/08 January) — Triathlete and environmental lawyer Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine has canceled his record-setting 24-kilometer open water swim with a two-way crossing of the Macajalar Bay between Misamis Oriental and Camiguin Island on Saturday due to bad weather.

At 4:00am Sunday, Tropical Depression Auring was moving at 125 East Southeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometer per hour and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Macarine, whos is gunning for his 25th open-water swim, was supposed to go non-stop from Guinsiliban Port in Camiguin Island to Balingoan, Misamis Oriental, and back to the volcanic island.

On the video he posted on his Facebook account Sunday morning, Macarine showed how windy and gloomy the weather was in the area.

“Pangit ang panahon dito ngayon, gloomy…malikot ang bangka. Maulan-ulan, makikita mo iyong bundok, medyo makapal ang ulap, mahangin (Weather here is bad, gloomy. The boat is pitching. It’s rainy, you can see the mountain, the clouds are thick, it’s windy),” a triathlete from Surigao City said in the video. .

“If I swam yesterday will I will probably able to do it but I’m risking the navigating boat including the two escort boats and it’s crew members,” he said.

The endurance swimmer made a call to cancel his swim.

Betsy Madella, an endurance swimmer and swimming coach commented on Ingemar Macarine’s post on Facebook saying it was a good decision. “Better to do it next time,” she said.

During his 20-kilometer swim from Bantayan Island to San Remegio town in northern Cebu on April 2015, one of the navigating boats capsized due to big waves though everyone on the boat were rescued by the other escort boat.

At 12 noon yesterday, Macarine along with seven triathlete enthusiasts made instead a two-way crossing to the famous White Island, an inhabited sandbar located across the capital town of Mambajao with a total distance of 4.2 kilometers.

This is the second-time the Pinoy Aquaman canceled his swim due to bad weather. The first was in mid-August last year when he was supposed to cross the historic English Channel.

Macarine, who hails from Placer, Surigao del Norte, finished only five open water swims last year which he spent most of the time in preparing for the English Channel swim

He normally completes at least 10 marathon swims a year.

The endurance swimmer said he is scheduled to swim on March 19, 2017 from Limasawa Island in Southern Leyte to mainland Leyte with an approximate distance of 17 kilometers.

The swim is part of his training for another attempt to cross the English Channel by mid-August this year. The swim will start from Dover in Flokestone City, United Kingdom to Calais, France with a total distance of 45 kilometers.

Macarine got into open-water swims as part of his lifetime advocacy for clean seas, marine resource protection, environmental tourism and climate change awareness. (Roel Catoto/MindaNews)