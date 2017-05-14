Pinoy Aquaman to do marathon swim in icy cold waters in New York

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 May) — Endurance swimmer and environmental lawyer Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine will be gunning a 10-kilometer swim in the icy waters of Hudson River in New York Sunday evening (Philippine time).

Charity Swim will start at the New Beacon Bridge swimming downstream.

“This is a wetsuit assisted swim because the water temperature is around 12C,” he told this reporter Saturday evening via Facebook message.

Macarine is not a neophyte in cold waters as he swam the icy waters from Alcatraz Island Penitentiary to mainland in San Francisco in 2014, the only Filipino to have done so.

Last year, Macarine spent at least two months and trained for acclimatization on his swim attempt in English Channel. But he endurance swimmer who hails from Placer, Surigao del Norte returned empty handed as his bid for a 33-kilometer swim from United Kingdom to France was cancelled due to bad weather.

Macarine swam 24.6 kilometers last April 20 from Dumaguete City to Siquijor Island, achieving his longest personal record in his open-water swimming carrier.

All these are in preparation for his biggest goal this year — to cross the English Channel in mid-August.

Just like in his previous open water marathons, Macarine followed the Marathon Swimming Federation Rules and performed solo swimming without floating aid or help from any human or sea vessel.

Macarine, 40, a marine conservation advocate, embarked on his swims to raise awareness on marine environment, climate change and tourism. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

