1st Tandag Triathlon champ collapses at finish line

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 19 Sept) – The overall champion in last Sunday’s 1st Tandag Triathlon competition collapsed just as he crossed the finish line of the grueling race, but got back on his feet shortly after when the rescue team immediately administered medical care.

The 25-year-old Juanito “Jongjong” Mahinay, an elite triathlete from Tagum City in Davao del Norte, clocked in at 1:53:58 for the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run.

Meanwhile, Bukidnon’s Feelin “En” Torres won in the women’s category.

“I prepared myself for this event. I trained hard enough and it paid off,” Mahinay said

Mahinay was trailed behind by Jonard Saim from General Santos City with a time of 1:55:17 seconds. Emmanuel Commendador settled in the third spot with his 1:55:24.

In the women’s division, the 29-year-old Torres, who hails from Maramag, Bukidnon, captured the championship crown after completing the three sports discipline with a total time of 2:29:31.

“I was expecting to have a smooth swim even though I had an having an injury in my right elbow. But to my surprise, it was more of a dolphin diving and running,” she said.

Torres said the climbs in the bike route were “a bit of a challenge.” She added it was very hot and humid during the run stage of the race, but was happy she was able to maintain her target pace. “Overall, it was a great race,” Torres said.

Torres was followed by Hana Diwana Geslaga who finished at 2:42:45. Third was Leslie “Love” Herrero at 2:54:07.

Herrero could have garnered second place if not of the double flat tire during the bike leg.

“I thought I’ll be out of the race. Good thing was there were two good Samaritans from team TriSur who helped me fix my double-flat tire,” she said. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments