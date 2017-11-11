Pinoy Aquaman’ to swim from Balicasag Island to Panglao in Bohol

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 Nov) — Endurance swimmer and environmental lawyer Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine will endure another record-setting 15-kilometer open water swim in Bohol Sea on Sunday, November 12.

Macarine will kick off from the fish-rich island of Balicasag to the tourist haven of Panglao island in Bohol.

He is gunning for his eight marathon crossing this year and 34th successful open-water swim since he started his open-water swim on December 31, 2013 in Surigao City.

Macarine, who hails from Placer, Surigao del Norte, said this marathon swim is still part of his preparation for the English Channel swim conquest next year.

Last August. Macarine was stopped in his bid to complete crossing the English Channel due to unfavorable weather condition. A year earlier, he also had to cancel the 33-kilometer cold waters because of the bad weather.

Macarine got into open-water swims as part of his lifetime advocacy for marine resource protection, environmental tourism and climate change awareness.

The marathon swimmer, who has an average speed of three kilometers per hour, said he has been working hard to increase his speed.

“I’ve been training hard for the past few weeks that consists of a total 34-kilometer swim per week, 30-minute to one-hour run and core exercises,” adding he has never been better in shape in the last few years since he started in the open-water swim attributing on his intense training, proper rest and diet regimen.

Sunday’s record-setting swim is being sponsored by municipality of Panglao through mayor Leonila Montero, Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Bohol Chapter spearheaded by Atty. Warren B. Yap Jr., and Dagohoy Masonic Lodge 84 of Bohol headed by worshipful master Atty. Lord “Cocot” Marapao. (Roel Catoto / MindaNews)

