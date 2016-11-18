STATEMENT

Konsyensya Dabaw

18 November 2016

Konsyensya Dabaw condemns the burial of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) today for being done in bad faith.

The burial is in breach of the law which does not make decisions final and executory until 15 days or motions for reconsideration (MRs) have been resolved. The move, done on the 10th day after the SC ruling last November 8, is obviously meant to preempt and frustrate efforts to file MRs with the Supreme Court (SC).

We are alarmed that the burial happened in haste, and preparations were made in secret. If the Marcoses truly believed that they had secured a just ruling from the SC why this dishonorable maneuver?

We expect that they will use as justification that they do not want the burial derailed by protest actions. Such cowardice would not be surprising from a family that remains unrepentant of their misdeeds and continues to bask in privilege.

We demand to still see the document of the order directing the burial. The concerned offices of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) should observe proper procedures, and not act based on oral directives, precisely because the burial is still a contested matter.

We are severely disappointed to learn that Pres. Rodrigo Roa Duterte has full knowledge of the burial plans according to PNP chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa. This makes us ask, do the victims of Martial Law and those who oppose the hero’s burial mean so little to the President that he would condone a hasty burial?

We note that the President is not in the country at this time. If he had really intended the Marcos burial to lead to healing and reconciliation, he would have seen to it that he is present to lead and unite his people during this critical time.

The more cynical among us would point out that by his many pronouncements the President had already chosen to re-interpret the dark days of authoritarianism to suit his political actions. Thus, that he has deemed it unnecessary to be with citizens in quandary is really just another blow.

As it were, we are left feeling that once again the Marcoses pulled a fast one on Filipinos, and that we have little recourse to any protection from government.

Naisahan na naman ng mga Marcos ang mga Pilipino. Pinagkaisahan na naman ng mga mayayaman at may pulitikal na kapangyarihan ang bayan.

Duwag at panakaw na libing, bagay sa magnanakaw! Huwad na parangal para sa isang huwad na bayani!

KONSYENSYA DABAW (Hugpong Dabawenyo para LNMBatac)

Contact Person:

Mags Z. Maglana