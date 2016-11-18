STATEMENT

Young Moro Professionals

18 November 2016

There is no darker period in our recent history than the Martial Law era. There is hardly any Bangsamoro family that was left untouched by death and grief during the Marcos dictatorship. To this day, we carry with us stories of men killed in mosques, women raped in villages, and children left orphaned by countless human rights violations across the region and all throughout Mindanao during the term of the late Ferdinand Marcos.

Today, the man who set the wheels of Martial Law in motion was buried in a place supposedly reserved for people who have faithfully served our country. This is a man who buried us in debt and left us mourning our dead as he stole from the country’s coffers and pillaged our nation for more than 20 years.

We decry the burial of the late dictator, Ferdinand Marcos, in the Libingan Ng Mga Bayani.

Our elders passed on their account of history to us so we can learn from it, and our history is replete with stories of how Martial Law has changed the lives of our people. To deny that these atrocities happened and to forget the suffering it has caused is to betray our history as people who fought for freedom from the dark days of dictatorship. That he was buried in an attempt to force our people to move on and to forget is inconsolable and unforgivable.

Nothing can change history. Nothing can change the truth. Marcos is no hero.