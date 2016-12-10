STATEMENT: NUJP on Human Rights Day

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines joins the commemoration of International Human Rights Day as we remember not only our fallen colleagues but the thousands of Filipinos who have and continue to suffer from the continued disregard of our basic rights and freedoms.

We join the Commission on Human Rights, iDEFEND, Bantayog ng mga Bayani, and DAKILA in ALAB NG PUSO at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani grounds, Quezon Avenue corner Edsa, Quezon City.

In the evening, we will host BARDAGULAN, a concert and gathering of colleagues and friends, at Baluarte, Mother Ignacia corner Scout Lazcano, Quezon City to look back at the year past, celebrate our triumphs and discuss the challenges we face, old and new, and how best to address these amid worsening attacks on freedom of the press and of expression.​

Reference:

Ryan D. Rosauro

Chairman

NUJP Hotline 09175155991