Statement of Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza re Sulu Beheading

We grieve as we strongly condemn the barbaric beheading of yet another kidnap victim, German Juergen Gustav Kantner in Sulu.

Up to the last moment, many sectors , including the Armed Forces of the Philippines exhausted all efforts to save his life. We all tried our best. But to no avail.

Terrorism has no place in a country like ours and we as a people must confront violent extremism every time it rears its ugly head.

Another precious life had been needlessly lost. There must be a stop to this killing of the innocent and the helpless

I was always in close contact with German authorities in our efforts.

We condole with his family, friends and loved ones.