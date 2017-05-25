BANGSAMORO TRANSITION COMMISSION on the clashes in Marawi City

May 24, 2017

The Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC), an independent body mandated by Executive Order 08 to draft the Bangsamoro Basic Law, expresses its collective sentiment on the tragic event that is currently happening in Marawi City.

We express sadness over the violent clashes that have disturbed the tranquility of the place and alarmed the citizenry.

We condemn the violence that has caused the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Marawi City at a time when the BTC is conducting public consultations and is about to finish the draft Bangsamoro Basic Law as a solution to the age-old Bangsamoro Question.

As a collegial body, we remain committed to fulfill our mandate inspite of the violence and the resulting declaration of martial law in Mindanao; nonetheless we implore the authorities to safeguard and respect human rights.

We appeal for all parties to put primacy on the safety and protection of the people’s lives and their properties.

We support all efforts in addressing the roots of terror and grievances.

We aim to fast track the passage of the BBL to Congress as a redress to historical injustice.

We believe that through the passage of the BBL as embodied in the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) signed by the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the MILF, there would always be hope that lasting peace and development can still reign.

In drafting the BBL, we are guided by the primacy of the peace process and basic rights as a solution to redress the grievances of the people providing for transitional justice mechanisms in the draft BBL.

May the dream and quest for peace and development take flight in the Bangsamoro.