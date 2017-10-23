SEC. LORENZANA: “We now announce the termination of all combat operations in Marawi”

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Statement read by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to announce the termination of the Operations in Marawi, 23 Ocotber 2017, 11th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), Clark, Pampanga, Philippines)



After 154 days of the Siege of Marawi by the Daesh-inspired Maute ISIS-Group

Or after a week since the Commander in Chief’s declaration of the Liberation of Marawi

We now announce the termination of all combat operations in Marawi.

The Philippine security forces, aided by its government and massive support of the Filipino people, have nipped the budding terrorism infrastructure and defeated terrorism in the Philippines.

In crushing thus far the most serious attempt to export violent extremism and radicalism in the Philippines and in the region, we have contributed to preventing its spread in Asia and gave our share to maintaining global peace, stability and security.

While we submit that these tactical and strategic gains will not annihilate the ideology completely, we declare that the achievement is clear manifestation of how our regional cooperation can lead to a decisive advance against the proliferation of terrorism in this part of the world.

We hope that this operational achievement in Marawi, Philippines will be the catalyst that shall bring to the fore future cooperations and partnerships not only against terrorism but also those that shall defeat other regional and global security threats.

