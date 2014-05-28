Abused OFW’s family gets assistance from OWWA

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 28 May) – The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has released a package of assistance to the family of an overseas Filipino worker from Pikit, North Cotabato who was earlier abused by her employer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
OWWA Administrator Carmelita Dimzon personally handed down on Tuesday an initial financial assistance of P15,000 to the family of Fahima Alagasi, 23, who suffered first degree burns after her employer reportedly poured boiling water on her body.
She said the agency will provide scholarships to Alagasi’s two children as well as livelihood assistance to her family.
“We will do everything we can to assist (Alagasi) and her family while they go through this ordeal,” she said in a press conference in Koronadal City.
Dimzon said the agency has coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs and other concerned agencies to allow the victim to return home within this week.
The OFW is currently confined at a safe house of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, said Susan Ople of the Ople Center, a non-government organization helping distressed OFWs.
Dimzon said they have made some coordination regarding the victim’s legal action against her employer.
She said they already suspended the license of the recruitment agency that facilitated the deployment of Alagasi and also blacklisted her employer.
Fahima’s father Musa Alagasi lauded the national government’s efforts regarding the plight of his daughter.
Despite Fahima’s ordeal, he said they were quite relieved so far, knowing that the government will fully take care of her and her needs.
Din Budtong, Fahima’s cousin, urged the government to help bring proper justice to the victim for the sake of the other OFWs who were also abused by their employers.
OWWA-12 records showed that a total of 66,603 OFWs from the region are currently working in various countries, mostly in the Middle East.
The agency said it has been receiving around 40 to 50 cases regarding OFWs who were reportedly abused by their employers and needing their assistance.
ONSITE OFW IS THE CORE BUSINESS AND MUST EARNED DUE PROGRAM THRUSTS PROPORTIONATE TO ITS POPULATION
Presented By Dr. CAMAL CALI to the OWWA-ARMM Regional Congress
El Manuel Hotel & Convention Center, Cotabato City
May 5, 2011
In this momentous gathering may I share to you a belief for every one of the overseas Filipino workers must not waver and a faith for every sensible soul in this hall to affirm. With due respect to all concerned, ladies and gentlemen let me bring to you the imperative focal agenda — the plight of the on-site Filipino workers abroad.
My issues and concern are for the repatriation of more than 120 OFWs from the
death row, for the freedom of those innocents among the 7,000 OFWs languishing in jails, for the urgent relief of the hundred thousands OFW suffering
maltreatment, for the comfort of the countless number of OFWs who are condemned to pain and misery as they are separated from their families and love ones.
In this regard let me bring forward the belief that these predicaments of the
overseas Filipino workers are consequential to our own action and inaction and
from the ebb and flows of the events to where we are not enabled to maneuver in
a constructive way. From this premise we can therefore reverse what should be inaction from the action and action from inaction and further enable ourselves to maneuver things constructively.
Lastly may I appeal to you to affirm the faith for the glad tidings from the sweat and tears and by the flesh and blood invested by the overseas Filipino workers in a common dream of a society where families are not broken up by urgent need for survival. The faith that our active work imparted will bring to reality the homeland where there is opportunity for everyone to live a decent and humane life.
From this place I stand on I can imagine the eyes and ears of our living heroes, the overseas Filipino workers abroad seeing us now inspired and hopeful as they
believed that we gathered here in great strides to find an end to their pain
and suffering.
By the commitment of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to serve as a potent force in providing timely and responsive interventions 24/7, I affirm.
By the adage “UMULAN MA’T UMARAW, ANG OWWA AY MAASAHAN”, we should all affirm.
Being part of the OWWA, ladies and gentlemen, please hear my argument for the on-site predicament of the overseas Filipino workers a prior agenda to unwaver in the forthcoming national congress.
SAVE OFWs FROM THE DEATH ROW – Alliance of Recruitment Agencies of the Philippines (ARAP-OFW Foundation, Inc.) now led by a Meranao have the key role to save Filipinos on a death row in Middle East. These agencies are directly connected to the job sites and they are able to monitor all the workers they deployed from the start and up to the end of an employment contract. Their organization can mobilize influential elements of the Bangsamoro to help by appealing the case of these OFWs to the host Muslim.
Maam/sir
Ako po si cristina nastor ngtrabaho po aq sa jeddah fr 3 mons.binugbog po aq ng amo q kya aq tumakas s knla.pumunta aq phil.embassy ng stay aq ng 2 months dun.pro wla nmn aq ntanggap s owwa binigyan lng po aq ng 500 n pmasahe.bkit po gnun?