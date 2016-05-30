Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate to present stand on Sabah and Federalism soon

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 May) — The Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate will present its final position on the Sabah issue and Federalism after its meeting on June 4 or 5 in Jolo, Sulu, Mehol Sadain, the interim head of its media bureau and legal counsel said.

The Royal Council was formed on April 8, 2016 after the five heirs to the Sulu Sultanate signed the Covenant of Unity representing their commitment to the unification of the Sulu Sultanate, Mehol Sadain, interim head of its media bureau said.

He named the five heirs as HRH Sultan Ibrahim Q. Bahjin, HRH Sultan Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram, HRH Sultan Mohammad Venizar Julkarnain Jainal Abirin, HRH Sultan Muizuddin Jainal Abirin Bahjin and HRH Sultan Phugdalun Kiram II.

The Executive Board of the Royal Council held its 4th meeting at Astoria Hotel in Zamboanga City on May 28 and 29 to discuss organizational matters and the twin issues of Sabah and federalism, both of which are points of interest to incoming President Rodrigo Duterte.

The result of the discussion will be brought to the five members of the Royal Council for review and finalization.

Sadain told MindNews that the Executive Board, consisting of representatives of the five Sultans and the scholars/consultants who are all Tausug, attended the May 28-29 meeting.

He said the decisions reached in that meeting will be brought to the attention of the Sultans for their review and final approval and “will be made public upon approval.”

Sadain said “the twin thrust of the Duterte presidency on Sabah and Federalism were discussed during the meeting” and “we may have the final position of the Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate after its meeting on June 4 and/or 5 in Jolo, Sulu.”

Duterte, the first Mindanawon president, campaigned on the agenda, among others, of federalism, and addressing historical injustices committed against the Bangsamoro people. (MindaNews)