40 suspected shabu peddlers in Placer “surrender,” vow not to engage in illegal drugs

PLACER, Surigao del Norte (MindaNews / 04 June) — At least 40 suspected shabu drug pushers in this mining town have voluntarily “surrendered” to authorities and vowed not to engage in the illegal drugs trade.

Police Chief Inspector Manolito D. Parazo, chief of police of Placer Municipal Police Station told MindaNews that a total of 40 suspected persons presented themselves to Mayor-elect Micheal Jose Patiño.

“Six showed up on June 2 and signed a covenant before our newly-elected mayor Patiño and some elected officials and police force,” Parazo said.

On May 30, at least 34 suspected peddlers of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) promised the police and the mayor that they would stop their illegal activity.

Parazo said 12 of the 40 who turned in are considered big time drug pushers in the town.

He added these suspected drug pushers come from barangays Poblacion, Magsaysay and Sta. Cruz (Bad-as).

Parazo said they did not arrest the 40 but gave them a second chance. But he said they were monitoring them and if they push drugs again, would be arrested and if they resist, killed.

Placer mayor-elect Patino said eradication of illegal drugs is one of his governance agenda.

“I made a promise to my constituents during the campaign period to solve the drug problem,” he said, adding he will intensify his campaign against illegal drugs when he assumes post on June 30.

Parazo assumed the post of police chief in November and has since arrested at least 35 suspects in the illegal drugs trade, killing one who fought with arresting officers.

“Placer is one of the towns in Surigao del Norte where proliferation of illegal drugs is rampant; now we have arrested some and we are giving others a chance to change themselves,” he said.

Parazo said he will still give the drug pushers who did not show up a chance to surrender at the police station.

He said he will let them have a chance to reform themselves.

“Of course they are under monitoring,” he said.

A certain “Dondon” one of the suspected drug pushers, cried during the covenant signing at the house of Patiño.

“I promised to quit the selling of shabu,” he told reporters. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)