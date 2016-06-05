5 Mindanao provinces and 4 cities did not vote for Duterte

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 June) – Not all of Mindanao’s 27 provinces and 33 cities voted for Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte, the first Mindanawon to become President of the Philippines: five provinces and four cities did not.

Records from the Commission on Elections show that Duterte, standard bearer of the Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP-Laban) won in 22 provinces but lost to administration bet Manuel Roxas (Liberal Party) in the provinces of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental and Zamboanga del Norte, and to Independent bet, Senator Grace Poe in Zamboanga del Sur.

Duterte also won in 29 Mindanao cities but lost to Roxas in the cities of Bayugan, Lamitan, Ozamiz and Tangub.

Nationwide, Duterte won in 10 of 18 regions, including Mindano’s six, but lost four regions to administration bet Mar Roxas, three to Senator Grace Poe and one to Vice President Jejomar Binay.

In the Vice Presidential race, Vice President-elect Leni Robredo won in 14 Mindanao provinces and 16 cities, Senator Ferdinand Marcos in seven provinces and seven cities, and Senator Alan Peter Cayetano in six provinces and 10 cities.

In Zamboanga del Sur, the lone Mindanao province that gave Poe the highest votes, Poe got 149,570 votes against Duterte’s 141,065 and Roxas’ 81,348.

Among the four provinces that voted for Roxas, it was a tight race in Zamboanga del Norte, with only 460 votes as difference: 175,008 voted for Roxas, 174,548 for Duterte.

In Camiguin, Roxas got 35,613 against Duterte’s 11,285; In Misamis Occidental, 109,812 voted for Duterte while 137,015 voted for Roxas.

In Agusan del Sur, Roxas won with 150,613 votes against Duterte’s 115,869.

Misamis Occidental gave Roxas 137,015 and Duterte, 109,812.

Where Duterte won in Mindanao



Duterte won in the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Basilan, Bukidnon, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Dinagat Island, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Misamis Oriental, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sulu, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Tawi-tawi and Zamboanga Sibugay.

Duterte won in the cities of Bislig, Butuan, Cabadbaran, Cagayan de Oro, Cotabato, Dapitan, Davao, Digos, Dipolog, El Salvador, General Santos, Gingoog, Iligan, Isabela, Kidpawan, Koronadal, Malaybalay, Marawi, Mati, Oroquieta, Pagadian, Panabo, Samal, Surigao, Tacurong, Tagum, Tandag, Valencia and Zamboanga.

In the city of Bayugan in Agusan del Sur, Roxas won with 23,347 votes against Duterte’s 16,008; in Lamitan, Basilan, Duterte got 14,137 votes against Roxas’ 17,529.

In Ozamiz, Roxas won with 26,696 votes against Duterte’s 24,378 but in Tangub City, Duterte’s loss was huge: only 3,244 votes against Roxas’ 23,385.

VP race

Robredo won in four of five ARMM provincies — in the provinces of Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and Tawi-tawi – but lost big to Marcos in Sulu: she got only 46,218 votes against Marcos’ 127,437.

She also won in Zambonga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay but lost to Marcos in Zamboanga del Sur.

Robredo won in all five provinces of Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) but fared poorly in the five-province Region 11 (Davao) which went for Cayetano.

Region 10 comprises the provinces of Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental while Region 11 comprises Compostela Valley and the four Davao provinces: del Norte, del Sur, Occidental and Oriental.

The four-province Region 12, or what is also referred to as Soccsksargen – comprising North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat – went for Marcos.

In the five-province Caraga region, Robredo won in Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Norte but lost Dinagat Islands to Marcos, and Surigao del Sur to Cayetano by 16 votes (88,519 for Cayetano and 88,503 for Robredo).

Robredo won in the cities of Bayugan, Cotabato, Dipolog, El Salvador, Gingoog, Koronadal, Lamitan, Malaybalay, Marawi, Oroquieta, Ozamiz, Pagadian, Surigao, Tandag, Tangub, and Zamboanga.

Cayetano won in the cities of Bislig, Butuan, Davao, Digos, Iligan, Kidapawan, Mati, Panabo, Samal and Tagum.

Marcos won in Cabadbaran, Cagayan de Oro, Dapitan, General Santos, Isabela, Tacurong and Valencia.

Nationwide win

Nationwide, Duterte won in 10 regions – Mindanao’s six – and the National Capital Region, Region IVB (Calabarzon), Region 3 (Central Luzon) and Region 7 (Central Visayas).

Duterte got the highest number of regional votes – 2,127,273 — from the NCR or the 16-city and one-town Metro Manila. He lost in only one area, Makati, which voted for former Makati City Mayor Binay.

Cebu where Duterte attended a victory party on June 8, gave him the highest provincial vote nationwide, at 762,559.

Roxas won in the Negros Island Region (NIR), and Regions IVB (Mimaropa), 6 (Western Visayas) and 8 (Eastern Visayas).

Poe won in Regions 1 (Ilocos), 5 (Bicol), and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) while Binay won in Region 2 or Cagayan Valley. (Carolyn O. Arguillas /MindaNews)