Close to 4,000 drug pushers, users yield in Region 12

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/28 June) — Nearly 4,000 people in Region 12 who admitted to being illegal drug pushers and users have surrendered voluntarily in the past several weeks in line with the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr., public information officer of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 12, said Tuesday said the suspects vowed to lead transformed lives, and shun illegal activities.

He said 2,490 of them are from South Cotabato, 1,342 from Sultan Kudarat, 114 from this city and 12 from North Cotabato.

On Monday, over a thousand alleged drug pushers and users gave up in Sultan Kudarat in a ceremony held at the provincial gymnasium in Isulan town.

The activity was witnessed by incoming Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno.

The PRO-12 earlier urged drug personalities in the region to surface voluntarily to local police units.

The move is in support to incoming President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s calls to personalities involved in illegal drug activities who wanted to change to submit themselves to authorities.

Those who will surrender would be given proper assistance to ensure that they stay away from illegal drugs and related activities.

“This campaign is part of our enhanced illegal drug reduction efforts,” Galgo said in a statement.

He clarified that drug personalities who have pending warrants of arrest and would submit themselves to authorities will be considered to have surrendered voluntarily.

The official said those who would want to undergo drug rehabilitation will be assisted by PRO-12 in coordination with local stakeholders.

He said they will link up with the Technical Education Skills and Development Authority and local government units for the provision of livelihood assistance for those who would surrender.

“We will provide them the necessary assistance to ensure their proper reintegration to our communities,” Galgo added. (MindaNews)