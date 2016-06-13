Duterte names 3 more Cabinet secretaries

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/14 June) — President-elect Rodrigo Duterte has finally named his secretaries for the departments of Health, Tourism and Trade and Industry.

Health Secretary is Dr. Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial, Tourism Secretary is Wanda Corazon Tulfo-Teo and Trade Secretary is Ramon Lopez. Their names were announced by Ernie Abella, ”one of the designated spokespersons” of Duterte, in a 38-second video clip given to the media Monday night.

Photo from Dr. Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial’s Facebook account

Ubial, currently Assistant Secretary at the Department of Health’s Office for Health Regulations, hails from M’lang in North Cotabato. Ubial is a graduate of the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Center (UERMMMC) Class of 1987. She is the second member of Duterte’s official family who is from M’lang, after former North Cotabato Governor Emmanuel Pinol, the incoming Agriculture Secretary.

Teo, owner and President of the Mt. Apo Travel and Tours in Davao City is President of the National Association and Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS). A graduate of BS Business Adminstration at the St. Theresa’s College in Quezon City, she is a member of the Davao Travel Agencies Association (DTAA), the Davao Association of Tour Operators (DATO) and the Davao Regional Tourism Council (DRTC).

Teo is sister of Inquirer columnist Mon Tulfo.

Lopez is Exeuctive Director of Go Negosyo, an 11-year old “private sector advocacy movement to support the government in helping communities build a country of enterprising Filipinos and inclusive prosperity.”

According to the Go Negosyo website, Duterte, during the organization’s “Meet the Presidentiables” forum in February, vowed support for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of his poverty alleviation program.

Lopez met with Duterte in Davao City a week after the elections and vowed support for his administration’s programs on the MSME. The Go Negosyo report also noted that “with the support of the Duterte administration to the advocacy, we can expect a strengthened and empowered entrepreneurship community.” (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)