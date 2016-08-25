‘Matrix’ linking Sen. De Lima to drug personalities out

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Aug) – President Rodrigo R. Duterte released early Thursday a “matrix” which indicated the links of Sen. Leila de Lima to drug personalities inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The media obtained a copy of the “matrix” outside the President’s home at Dona Luisa Village here after he held a press conference and visit to Magsaysay Park where he ate durian with soldiers of the 69th Infantry Battalion during the wee hours of the morning.

The document shows the alleged relationship of De Lima, who was former chair of Commission on Human Rights and secretary of Justice, to drug personalities, namely: alleged boyfriend Ronnie P. Dayan, Raul Sison, Rep. Amado T. Espino, Raffy Baraan, former Justice Undersecretary Toti Baraan, and Gen. Franklin Bucayo.

It was not disclosed how the President got the information in the matrix.

De Lima’s alleged boyfriend Dayan was her driver since her stint at the CHR who is later known as “Boss De Lima” or the “case fixer” of some well-known politicians in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan.

The document also revealed that Dayan’s properties such as house and lot, a Montero and a Kia Sedan were allegedly titled to a certain Ms. Cardenosa, who is working for the local government unit of Urbiztondo.

It indicated that Dayan had allegedly been receiving monthly payola from retired Gen. Bucayo, the former director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 1, through a certain SPO1 Palisoc.

Soon after retirement, Gen. Bucayo was appointed chief of the Bureau of Correction (BUCOR) but he resigned after his name was dragged into illegal drugs inside BUCOR.

The matrix showed he acted as the broker between Rep. Amado T. Espino and De Lima.

Espino, a former governor of Pangasinan and now congressman of the province’s fifth district, was slapped with a plunder case due to his alleged involvement in illegal mining, but was freed on bail.

It also showed that Sison claimed Espino, the richest politician in Northern Luzon with questionable wealth, runs a black sand mining, quarrying and jueteng.

It also showed that former supervisor at the BUCOR and Justice Undersecretary Francisco “Toti” Baraan’s brother Raffy Baraan is a loyal follower.

Raffy, who was Pangasinan provincial administrator, was dismissed by the Ombudsman after his involvement in the black sand mining and quarrying business of Espino.

It said Raffy has knowledge on all illegal activities of Espino.