12 police chiefs in Northern Minda relieved for poor ratings in war on drugs

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 06 September) — The Philippine National Police relieved 12 station commanders across Northern Mindanao effective September 5 due to poor performance in the war on drugs.

PNP Region 10 Chief Superintendent Noel Constantino relieved the police chiefs of the towns in Cabanglasan and Kalilangan in Bukidnon; Villanueva, Magsaysay, Villanueva and Lagonglong towns in Misamis Oriental; Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Jimenez and Concepcion towns in Misamis Occidental; Pantar and Tangcal towns in Lanao del Norte; and Police Station 3 in Iligan city.

Constantino said the relief of these police station commanders came after their performance on arrests of known drug personalities; number of household visitations or “tokhangs” were evaluated for the past two months.

“Unfortunately they were at the bottom and so we need to replace them to give way to officers who have the drive to perform better,” Constantino said.

He said provincial and city police directors will also be reshuffled by the end of September. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)