Another suspect in Ampatuan Massacre falls

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/06 Sept) — Police operatives tracked down and arrested in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat province a suspect in the 2009 massacre of 58 persons, 32 of them from the media, in Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Joint police operatives in Region 12, carrying a search warrant and warrant of arrest, arrested Akmad Macaton, 25, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3 in Barangay Tinumiges, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, for multiple murder in connection with the massacre on November 23, 2009.

Macaton was arrested after nearly seven years in hiding.

Macaton is among those wanted suspects in the massacre. Information leading to his arrest could fetch the informant 250,000 pesos reward.

Senior Superintendent Raul Supiter, Sultan Kudarat police chief, said the suspect was also a target in an anti-drugs operation.

He said they seized three sachets of shabu and a hand grenade from the suspect.

Aside from the multiple murder charges, Macaton will also be facing illegal possession of explosives and violation of anti-illegal drugs law.

Macaton was immediately brought to General Santos City Regional Police -12 command for his transfer to Bicutan jail. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)