BIFF condemns Davao Bombing

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/05 Sept) — The Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) whose group once signified allegiance to the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has condemned the Sept. 2 bombing at the night market here that killed 14 persons and injured 70 others.

Abu Misry Mama, BIFF spokesperson said Monday morning that the killing of innocent civilians is unacceptable to Islam.

“The BIFF has strongly condemned the Davao City Bombing”, Mama said in a text message.

He said the perpetrators could be “people who are angry with President Duterte.” (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)