Cash reward for Davao bombing suspects raised from P2M to P3M

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 Sep) – The cash reward for suspects in the Roxas Night Market bombing that killed 14 people and injured 70 others has been raised from P2 million to P3 million Thursday.

Based on a press statement released by the City Information Office, Mayor Sara Duterte said the P1 million additional cash reward was donated by a businessman and a law firm who gave P500,000 each to the City Government.

“A businessman in Davao City donated P500,000 for the additional reward money and a law firm through Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez also gave another P500,000,” Duterte said in a press statement.

Reward for those who can give the identities and whereabouts of the suspects was placed at P1 million while another P2 million for those who can arrest and surrender them to police authorities.

The press statement said the mayor wants the arrested suspects alive “because she wants to talk to them and find out who their cohorts are, their group, their other terror plans and purpose.”

Police Regional Office (PRO) 11 deputy director Senior Supt. Valeriano de Leon, who heads the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Roxas Night Market, said that results of the investigation showed that the suspects used improvised explosive device made of 60 mm and 81 mm mortar ammunitions taped together and placed inside a black bag.

Last Wednesday, some P4.5 million worth of cash assistance was distributed to the families of victims of the bombing.

Lawyer Raul Nadela Jr., chief of staff of Mayor Sara Duterte, said families those killed received P40,000 each, which totaled to P560,000. Families of the injured victims, meanwhile, received P30,000 each, totaling to P2.1 million.

The balance would be allocated to pay for the food expenses, meal allowances for the watchers of patients, hospital bills, and burial of the victims. But he said the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will pay part of the hospitalization of injured victims. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)