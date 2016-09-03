Cop killed in Maguindanao shooting

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/03 Sept.) — Two policemen recently reassigned to the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police office on orders of the Philippine National Police headquarters were shot by unknown assailants Friday.

Killed on the spot was SPO4 Marcelo Villagracia. His colleague identified as PO3 Rolando Yulo is in critical condition at the Cotabato City Hospital.

Senior Inspector Ronald De Leon said the shooting took place around 2:25pm Friday outside Aqua Lodge in Barangay Making, Parang, Maguindanao where the two victims were staying.

De Leon confirmed the two policemen came from Luzon and were reassigned on orders of their national headquarters.

Investigation showed the gunmen were aboard a white Ford Ranger pickup. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)