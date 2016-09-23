Cotabato City mayor passes away

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/22 September) – Vice Mayor Cynthia Guiani is now the new mayor of Cotabato City, following the death Thursday of her brother, Guiapal “Jojo” Guiani, who was elected to a third term in May.

Fr. Eliseo Mercado, Jr. former President of the Notre Dame University here wrote that “inclusive governance” was one of the legacies of the late mayor, who earlier served the city as councilor and vice mayor.

“He was the mayor of ALL Cotabatenos – Muslims, Christians, IPs and Chinese! He made sure that the City Government observed all the big feasts of all his constituents,” Mercado said.

Guiani was elected city councilor in 1992 and re-elected in 1995. He was elected vice mayor from 2001, re-elected in 2004 and 2007 and was elected mayor in 2010, re-elected in 2013 and 2016.

Mercado also noted the late mayor’s simple lifestyle. “No borloloys, no mansions, no strings of business under his name.”

“He was, foremost, a public servant and steward of Cotabato City. He was a faithful and good Steward!”

Mercado also credits “Mayor Jojo” for putting an end to kidnappings in the city. “Delivery of Social Services is much improved; and Business in Cotabato City is booming!”

“Jojo, rest in Peace! Your legacy is now etched in our hearts and we have the assurance that your sister, now Mayor Cynthia Guiani will build on your legacy,” Mercado said. (MindaNews)