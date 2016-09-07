Davao City gov’t releases P4.5M as aid to blast victims

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 Sep) – A total of P4.5-million worth of cash assistance was distributed to the families of the victims of the September 2 explosion at the night market along Roxas Avenue here where 14 lives perished and 70 others were injured.

Lawyer Raul Nadela Jr., chief of staff of Mayor Sara Duterte, led the release on Wednesday of the cash aid to the families of the injured patients currently confined at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

He told reporters that families of the killed victims received P40,000 each, which totaled P560,000, while families of the injured victims got P30,000 each, totaling to P2.1 million for all injured victims.

The balance, Nadela said, would be allocated to pay for the food expenses, meal allowances for the watchers of patients, hospital bills, and burial of the victims. But he said the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will pay part of the hospitalization of injured victims.

Last Monday, the City Government opened an account at the Land Bank of the Philippines to receive cash donations from well-meaning individuals who want to help the blast victims.

Nadela said they have yet to check how much has been deposited but he believes it is now in the millions.

He said the City Government is planning to use the cash donations to give further assistance to the families and come up with programs, among them a scholarship grant for the children of the victims.

“We assure you that your cash donations will be used properly,” he said.

City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang vowed they are ready to approve more cash support if the need arises. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)