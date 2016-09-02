Davao City needs two new sanitary landfills

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/01 Sept) — The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) is scouting for two new areas in the city – one in the north and the other in the south – for new sanitary landfills, CENRO chief Engr. Liza Madrazo said.

This after the seven-hectare sanitary landfill in New Carmen, Tugbok which was opened in 2010, has almost exceeded its capacity and is estimated to last for two more years.

Speaking during Thursday’s iSpeak Forum at the Davao City Hall, Madraza said she is proposing a P30 million budget to purchase two lots that will measure five hectares each.

She said they have yet to decide where to locate the new landfills but added they will finalize the details early next year.

The CENRO chief suggested the two landfills be put up to reduce the collection cost and make the collection of wastes easier for the agency which deploys around 80 trucks to collect garbage for 24 hours in different collections points.

The landfill’s capacity is 10 years but the daily volume of garbage collected estimated at 600 tons a day has filled up the New Carmen landfill faster, she said. She said 60 percent of the garbage comes from households and 40 percent from business establishments and wet markets.

“We continue to talk with the vendors in the market, even the stall owners, to segregate their garbage,” he said.

The city runs a composting site in Maa for biodegradable wastes.

She proposed that each of the city’s 182 barangays should own a garbage truck to make garbage collection more orderly.

She said that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will deliver the Japanese technology that will convert used cooking oil to biodiesel in February next year.

The city is the sole of beneficiary of JICA in the Philippines for this project worth P4 million to reuse the throwaway cooking oil as fuel for government vehicles.

In January this year, the city government signed a memorandum of agreement with 13 barangays and 10 companies in the city that expressed intent to contribute their used oil to the city.

Madrazo added that they have so far stored some 10,000 liters of used oil at the CENRO’s facility in Ma-a while noting that JICA’s requirement is only about 1,000 liters a day to sustain the program. She added 90 percent of the used cooking oil can be converted into fuel. (Antonio L. Colina IV /MindaNews)