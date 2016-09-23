Duterte rates success of war on drugs at “about 5” for now;

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/22 Sept) – On a scale of one to 10, President Rodrigo Duterte has rated the success of his war on drugs at “about five” as of September 22 and dared the United Nations and the European Union to come to the Philippines and investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings but warned them to be prepared to be asked by him.

“(On) a scale of one to ten, we have achieved something like about five but most of the drug ngayon… even here sa Cagayan, if you want drugs, your source of communication, the critical communication will come from your jails,” Duterte said at the inauguration of the Filinvest Development Corporation’s Misamis Power Plant in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental.

He did not elaborate in his speech why he gave it a “five” although last Sunday, he asked for six more months to end criminality and drugs, as he acknowledged he might not meet his campaign promise of “three to six months” because of the enormity of the problem.

President Rodrigo Duterte challenges the United Nations and European Union to come to the Philippines and probe the alleged extrajudicial killing activities in the country, during his speech at the inauguration of the Filinvest Development Corporation’s Misamis 3×135 MW Circulating Fluid Bed Coal Thermal Plant in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental on September 22. KING RODRIGUEZ/PPD

In the transaction of illegal drugs in the Philippines, “almost 95 percent,” he claimed, are “cooked inside prisons.”

“Puro Chinese, eh kung hindi maghinto itong mga yawa na ito, ibahog ko na sa boiler diha (if we they don’t stop, I will feed them to the boiler),” Duterte said. The audience laughed as he urged them to translate what he had just said in Cebuano.

In response to criticisms that his war on drugs has triggered extrajudicial killings, Duterte said he is inviting the United Nations and the European Union to come to the Philippines and investigate.

“I will write them a letter to invite them for an investigation. But in keeping with the time-honored principle of the right to be heard, matapos nila akong tanungin, tanungin ko sila.. isa-isahin ko sila (after they ask me, I will ask them… one by one)” in an open forum that he said can be held at the Senate or the Folk Arts Theater, Duterte said.

“Everybody will be invited. Tapos manood kayo, tingnan ninyo kung paano ko lampasuhin ‘yan mga yawa na ‘yan,” he said.

According to the President, his first questions to the UN rapporteur will be: “I killed thousands? O, what was the name of the first victim? What happened? Where? For what reason? How was it done?”

He said the killings in Davao were blamed on him by political rivals.

Senator Leila de Lima had investigated him while she was chair of the Commission on Human Rights in 2009 but no charges were filed against him.

“As Secretary of Justice, she was building a name at my expense para ma-popular. So what now? Tingnan mo, she was not only screwing her driver, she was screwing the nation. ‘Yan ang—‘yan o, kita mo na? O ngayon saan na ang human rights?”

Duterte had earlier accused de Lima of alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade in the New Bilibid Prisons. Her name was mentioned several times in the House Committee on Justice hearing this week on the alleged illegal drugs trade inside the NBP, with convicted prisoners testifying about alleged payoffs to de Lima. The senator has denied the allegations. (MindaNews)