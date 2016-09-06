GenSan city council supports declaration of state of lawless violence

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/06 Sept.) — Calling it a necessary move, the city council here declared its full support on Tuesday to the declaration of state of lawlessness by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in the wake of the deadly bomb attack in Davao City.

The council issued such declaration as it condemned the Friday night bomb explosion, which it described as a “cowardly terrorist act.”

In a resolution passed during its regular session on Tuesday, the council said the incident was “heinous and senseless” and only deserves the highest condemnation from the city and its constituents.

It endorsed the national government’s ongoing efforts to resolve the incident, which left 14 people dead and 71 others injured.

“We strongly support (the President’s) actions to restore order and safety, suppress lawless violence in the country, and eventually bring the perpetrators to justice,” the council said.

The investigation is still ongoing as to the suspects and motive behind the bomb explosion at the night market along Roxas Avenue in Davao City.

Initial reports pointed to the Abu Sayyag as perpetrators but the latter has denied any hand on the incident.

Vice Mayor Shirlyn Banas-Nograles, co-author of the resolution, said the attack was an inhuman act.

She said the city stands in solidarity with the people of Davao City in calling for justice for all the victims.

The official said the city knows what Davao City has been facing, having experienced similar terror attacks in the past years.

Nograles also extended “deepest condolences and sympathies” to the families of the fatalities.

“We are praying for the fast recovery and healing of all of those who were injured,” she added. (MindaNews)