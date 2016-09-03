GenSan mayor calls for vigilance vs violence

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/03 Sept.) — City Mayor Ronnel Rivera has called the bomb attack in Davao City on Friday night that left 14 people dead and 71 others wounded a “senseless incident” and rallied residents to be more vigilant.

Rivera urged residents “to continue to pray for everyone’s safety and let us unite and help each other” in facing such adversity.

He offered the entire city’s condolences to the families of the victims.

“Together with the constituents of General Santos City, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died during the bombing incident last night, Sept. 2 at Roxas Boulevard, Davao City. And to those who are injured, I am hoping for your fast recovery,” he said.

The mayor said the local government remains unperturbed over the incident and assured that all ongoing activities in line with the celebration of the city’s 48th charter anniversary and 18th Tuna Festival will proceed as planned.

He specifically cited the scheduled grand city charter anniversary celebration on Monday, Sept. 5.

“We are on top in controlling and intensifying security measures. Thus, the activities and events slated will continue,” Rivera said.

He said city administrator Arnel Zapatos has been coordinating with the security units and personnel to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during the festivities.

“Let us remain unperturbed and avoid spreading unverified news that may cause unnecessary threat to our people. Please stay vigilant and keep safe,” he added.

The city police had assigned around 500 policemen to secure the ongoing festivities, which is centered at the city’s oval plaza grounds.

Aside from city police personnel, volunteers from barangay peacekeeping teams and personnel from the city government’s civil security units were also deployed at the festival venues.

The Police Regional Office-12, which placed the entire region under full alert following the Davao City bombing, has provided augmentation personnel from the Regional Public Safety Battalion-12 and its other support units. (MindaNews)