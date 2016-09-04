Grenade lobbed in Polomolok vice mayor’s compound; no one hurt

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/04 Sept) — Police are eyeing several angles, including the intensified campaign against illegal drugs, as motive behind the grenade attack Saturday night at the house of the vice mayor of Polomolok town in South Cotabato.

Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr., public information officer of the Police Regional Office-12, said no one was hurt in the explosion, which happened at around 9:30 p.m. at a residential compound owned by Polomolok Vice Mayor Eliazar Jovero.

He said the blast ripped through the façade of Jovero’s house, damaging portions of the front windows and ceiling, and created a small crater at the scene.

“Our investigation is still ongoing but it (explosion) was confirmed to have been caused by a grenade,” he told MindaNews.

The attack came barely 24 hours after a bomb exploded at the night market along Roxas Avenue in Davao City, killing 14 and injuring at least 66 others.

The vice mayor and his family were already preparing to go to sleep when the explosion happened.

Antonio Piamonte, the compound’s security guard, said a motorcycle with two unidentified men onboard stopped in front of the compound prior to the blast.

He saw one of them disembark from the motorcycle and then the explosion came moments later.

The motorcycle-riding men immediately fled from the scene after blast, he said.

Jovero said he is clueless as to the possible motive of the attack and is not aware of anyone who might be holding a grudge against him or any member of his family.

“I have no idea at the moment what is behind this. May they just intend to harass me,” the official said.

Galgo said Chief Supt. Cedrick Train, Region 12 police director, directed their investigators to look into all possible angles of the incident.

“We’re currently considering several motives but they’re still subject to validation,” he said.

He said they are investigating its possible link to the two grenade explosions and the recovery of an improvised explosive in the area two weeks ago.

As to the illegal drugs angle, the police official said they do not discount the possibility that the attack could be a retaliation against the vice mayor, who is a known advocate of the campaign in the area.

“The municipal government, including the vice mayor, is very supportive and much involved in the campaign so we’re also looking into that,” Galgo added. (MindaNews)