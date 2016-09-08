Hearts of 2 fetuses no longer beating – Mayor Sara

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 Sep) – Presidential daughter City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio announced Thursday the demise of her two fetuses in her triplet pregnancy after the night market blast that claimed 14 lives and injured 70 others.

During the change of command at the Task Force Davao at the Sta. Ana Wharf, she said that her doctor informed her of the fetal demise last Monday when it was observed that the hearts of the identical twins were no longer beating.

“All in God’s plan,” a composed mayor said. “I feel sad but everything happens for a reason.”

President Rodrigo R. Détente has yet to be informed on her condition.

She told Col. Erwin Bernard Neri, who took over the post of relieved TF Davao commander Col. Henry Robinson, to keep the security of the people and give this city peace for the rest of her pregnancy. The mayor is into her third month of pregnancy.

“May isa pa ako, wag mo patayin (I still have one in my womb, please don’t kill it). Give me peace. Give this city peace… Bawal kang huminga at bawal kang matulog (You cannot breathe and you cannot sleep),” she told Col. Neri in jest.

Duterte admitted crying whole afternoon Monday for herself and for the blast victims.

She said she took seriously the incident as she had not experienced bombing or any terroristic attacks when she was mayor from 2010 to 2013 unlike her father, President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who encountered bombings in his 22-year experience as mayor of Davao City.

“There was zero bombing incident during my time, that’s why it’s difficult on my part when I came back as mayor and there was a bomb that exploded,” Duterte said, adding she never experienced anything like last Friday’s blast when she mayor before.

The mayor said she is not blaming Col. Robinson for the possible lapses in intelligence while noting that “there’s nothing perfect.” Even the sophisticated intelligence of advanced countries such as France, Germany, and UK can miss out on terror attacks, she pointed out.

“Do not take it personally. It’s about me. It’s not about you as commander. Its not about your capabilities as officer,” she told the former TF Davao commander.

She also mentioned how she was prodded by active and retired military officials and even President Duterte not to replace Col. Robinson. “But people will really ask,” she noted, how did the bombing happen if there are security forces assigned at the night market.

“Yun lang. The civilians are not as forgiving as officers and members of the AFP and PNP. The civilians are very exacting, very specific about their concerns and complaints,” Duterte said.

The mayor prevented herself from joining the Kadayawan Festival last month after being advised by her doctor to avoid crowded places to prevent acquiring infections due to her delicate pregnancy, City Information Office head Jefry Tupas said last August 19 when he announced Duterte’s pregnancy. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)