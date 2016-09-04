Magnitude 6 quake hits Talacogon

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/04 Sept) – A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Talacogon in Agusan del Sur at 10:38 a.m. Sunday but there were no reports of deaths, injuries or damages to property.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake was felt in neighboring areas, at Intensity 6 in Talacogon, La Paz and Rosario in Agusan del Sur; Intensity 5 in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur; Intensity 4 in the cities of Butuan and Tagum and in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur; Intensity 3 in the cities of Davao, Bislig in Surigao del Sur and Gingoog in Misamis Oriental, and in Balingoan and Balingasag towns also in Misamis Oriental.

The quake was also felt at Intensity 2 in Cagayan de Oro City and Intensity 1 in Kidapawan City.

Ten more quakes were recorded by Phivolcs with epicenter also in Talacogon at Magnitue 3.1 at 10:49 a.m.; 3.8 at 3.15 p.m.; 3.5 at 3:29 p.m.; 4.6 at 3:54 p.m.; 3.3 at 4:04 p.m.; 2.8 at 4:37 p.m.; 2.9 at 4:54 p.m.; 3.1 at 5:04 p.m.; 2.4 at 5:15 p.m. and 2.8 at 5:20 p.m. (MindaNews)