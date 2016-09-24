Mayor Sara issues second warning to those using her name to solicit money

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/24 Sept) – Mayor Sara Duterte has issued a second warning against individuals using her name to solicit money.

The mayor on Friday afternoon issued an advisory that a man introducing himself as Nathan Garanzo has been using her name to solicit money from certain persons, including politicians.

“The office of Mayor Inday Sara wishes to inform the public that she has not authorized anyone to solicit money on her behalf nor she is involved in any fundraising activity for Batanes as reportedly claimed by Nathan Garanzo,” the statement from the City Information Office (CIO) said.

It warned the public against dealing with Garanzo “or depositing money to the BPI account of one Retchie B. Banduriao, who is made to appear as Mayor Inday Sara’s finance team head.”

On Saturday morning, the mayor was informed about a text message sent to a member of the House of Representatives from a certain Charisma Jaranilla that she was “instructed to get in touch with you because Mayor Sara would like to invite you for her fundraising event in Davao tonight. Also, you could support the fundraising event for the family of the bombing incident (that) happened in Davao.”

The mayor reiterated her earlier warning that she has not authorized anyone to solicit money and that there are no fundraising activities either for the typhoon victims of Batanes or the September 2, 2016 bomb explosion in Davao City.

“For the information of the public, donations for the victims of the Davao bombing were either directly received by families of the victims, by officials of Davao City LGU, or deposited to Davao City LGU’s official Land Bank of the Philippines account,” the mayor said.

The mayor “deplores the folly and heartlessness of some people and how they take advantage of a tragedy to financially benefit themselves,” the CIO added. (MindaNews)