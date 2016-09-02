Task Force Davao assures Dabawenyos no threat from Abu Sayyaf

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/01 Sept) — The Task Force Davao has assured Dabawenyos that there are no threats directed at the city from the Abu Sayyaf despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to “destroy them.”

Speaking in Thursday’s iSpeak Forum at the City Hall, TF Davao deputy commander Col. George Lalaquil said they have not received reports from the intelligence community that the city, where Duterte served as mayor for 22 years, is under threat amid Duterte’s war against the Abu Sayyaf terrorists.

He said TF Davao is coordinating closely with other military units outside the city, which increases the military’s position to deter possible terror attacks not only within but also outside the city.

“All relevant information is always shared to the appropriate unit that needs to act on it,” he said.

Lalaquil said TF Davao is now conducting more random monitoring activities day in and day out and setting up more checkpoints at all entry points both by land and sea in order to secure the city.

He said TF Davao has enough number of Special Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit Active Auxiliary (SCAA) members and regular troops who do the security patrols while another platoon from the10th Infantry Division will agument the security force.

A press release issued by the City Information of Office (CIO) on Wednesday, said the Presidential Security Group (PSG) has doubled the security of the President’s family, most especially his grandchildren, following Duterte’s naming of alleged involvement of politicians, high ranking police officials and judges.

Duterte’s son, Paolo, the city’s vice mayor, told reporters that their security has been beefed up.

“Akong gipabantayan og maayo sa among pamilya kay among mga anak (I requested that security of our children be intensified),” he said.

The President has four children, three with his former wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman – Paolo, Sara, the incumbent mayor, and Sebastian, and one with partner Honeylet Avancena.

The President has nine grandchildren. Paolo has five, Sebastian has two and Sara has two, and will soon have five. Sara is pregnant and the ultrasound result indicates she will have triplets.

The press release quoted the Vice Mayor as saying threats have always been part of their lives but security measures have been undertaken to ensure their protection.

“Kami tanan alerto (All of us are ready),” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)