TF Davao commander replaced after night market explosion

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 Sep) – Col. Erwin Bernard Neri, the chief of staff at the Eastern Mindanao Command, will take over the post Col. Henry Robinson as commander of Task Force Davao after Mayor Sara Duterte requested that he and Davao City Police Office director Senior Supt. Michael John Dubria be relieved after Friday’s explosion at the night market along Roxas Avenue.

This was announced by Brig. Gen. Casiano Monilla, deputy commander of the 10th Infantry Division, in a joint AFP-PNP press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel Wednesday.

Robinson has just assumed the top post of TF Davao last May 18, according to Capt. Rhyan B. Batchar, 10ID’s public affairs chief.

There will be a change of command on Thursday at the TF Davao Headquarters to be led by 10ID commander Maj. Gen. Rafael Valencia.

Duterte is expected to grace the event.

A member of Philippine Military Academy Class of 1988, Neri, 52, who hails from Taguig City, will “steer and manage administrative, operational and logistical requirements of [TF Davao].”

TF Davao is augmented by regular soldiers and Special CAFGU Active Auxiliaries (SCAA) tasked to conduct security operations in the city.

“The relief and designation of officers in leading line units is normally done to carry out mission accomplishment above anything else… They shall likewise take full responsibility for anything the unit does or fails to do,” a statement from the military said.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 11 deputy commander Senior Supt. Valeriano de Leon said they are awaiting formal request to replace Dubria as police director and finally vetting of the Senior Police Placement Board.

The explosion last Friday killed 14 people and injured 70 others. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)