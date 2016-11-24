DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /24 Nov) – Fifty young Moro aged 15 to 18, most of them from Sulu province are in Kuala Lumpur for a five-day goodwill visit and educational tour from November 22 to 25, a press release from the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said Wednesday.

“The visit is an opportunity for our Muslim youth to be exposed to another perspective outside of the Philippines, and to promote understanding and goodwill with their Malaysian counterparts and hopefully to learn about the values of moderation and tolerance of other cultures and beliefs. We hope that the participants would have a good experience and would share this to their fellow youth back home,” Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Eduardo Malaya said.

The young Moro delegates, aged between 15 and 18, are participating in the first ever Muslim Filipino Youth Leaders’ Educational Tour, a project of the civil-military operations office of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), in cooperation with the Philippine Embassy in Malaysia.

The delegation, led by Brig. Gen. Jose P. Cabanban, Deputy Commander of the Western Mindanao Command, arrived on aboard a Philippine Air Force C-130 plane on Nov. 22 and were welcomed at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang by officials of the Philippine Embassy led by Malaya.

On November 23, the delegates were welcomed at the Embassy where they were given a briefing on Philippine-Malaysian relations and feted at lunch. The delegates performed a selection of Moro songs and dances to the delight of clients at the consular area.

The Moro youth will visit different Malaysian government offices such as the Dewan Rakyat (Malaysian Parliament) and the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), organizations and schools such as the Global Movement of Moderates and the International Islamic University of Malaysia, as well as representatives from Malaysia’s multicultural communities. (MindaNews)