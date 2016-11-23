GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/23 November) — Region 12 stakeholders have pledged full support to the flagship AmBisyon Natin 2040 as an aspiration and development vision for residents and the country in the next 25 years.

Local government and community leaders, officials of government agencies, non-government organizations and other multi-sectoral groups committed to ensure that necessary interventions would be in place to facilitate its full realization.

They issued the commitment during the regional launching here on Tuesday of AmBisyon Natin 2040, which is a “collective long-term vision of the Filipino people for themselves and the country.”

Reynaldo Cancio, director of NEDA’s national policy and planning staff, said the initiative presents the aspirations for the future of the Filipino people.

He said it was drawn from the findings of a series of focused-group discussions nationwide and a survey commissioned by the agency.

“A very big majority or almost 80 percent (of the respondents) said they want a simple and comfortable life,” he said.

In specific terms, by 2040, a family should have its own house and lot, car, capable of sending all children to school and can afford to travel for vacations.

The ideal monthly income for households by then should be around P120,000.

Cancio said these could be realized through government interventions, especially on the socioeconomic aspect.

“That means that we have to double or even triple the per capita income of our countrymen to reach their aspirations,” he said.

Arturo Valero, NEDA Region 12 director, said the realization of Ambisyon Natin 2040 does not mean that there should be increases in wages or salaries.

“The assumption is that, there would be two wage earners then per family. That is already a reality right now wherein it is common for both husbands and wives to be employed,” he said.

One of the couples or both could be into entrepreneurial activities or business ventures as well, he said.

In response to the Ambisyon Natin 2040 vision, President Rodrigo R. Duterte had laid out the 0+10 point socioeconomic agenda that “echoes the dreams of the Filipino people for a Matatag, Maginhawa at Panatag na Buhay.”

The President also signed Executive Order No. 5, approving and adopting AmBisyon Natin 2040 to be the basis of development planning for the next four administrations.

Another regional launching of the initiative took place on Wednesday in Cotabato City.

Aside from the launching, Valero said a series of orientations will be conducted for other groups, especially the youth, “who will be living AmBisyon Natin 2040 in their lifetime.” (MindaNews)