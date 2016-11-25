DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Nov) – The hometown of President Rodrigo R. Duterte will host some of the side events of the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in the country next year, a tourism official confirmed.

Tourism Assistant Secretary Eden David, in an interview with reporters Friday morning at the People’s Park, said that the city will host the fashion show, which will be held at the SMX Convention Center Davao.

She said that the organizers have yet to finalize the schedule but they are choosing a date between January 15 and 19, more than a week earlier of the coronation night on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

David said at least 40 candidates out of 90 will be coming to the city to participate in the fashion show that will highlight Mindanao tapestry and culture.

She added all the expenses that will be incurred during the pageant’s fashion show will be shouldered by the private partners while the tourism office will “work on the flow and the coordination of the security.”

David said that the candidates will be toured around the city’s tourism premier destinations, although she refused to disclose the locations.

The city boasts, among others, Davao Crocodile Park, Eden Nature Park, Philippine Eagle Foundation, Malagos Garden Resort, and the nearby Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos).

She said that the city’s hosting of side events will be a major local tourism boost, explaining that this is an opportunity to promote first-hand what the city has to offer to the international candidates.

“Definitely, one thing about tourism is presentation and marketing and you know, product knowledge. It is different when our Miss Universe candidates who represent their respective countries can really promote our country and our city in particular,” David said.

She added that the hosting will also get more attention from both domestic and foreign tourists to the Davao Region.

“Many of the people will be coming over to Davao… it is first time in how many years, and the third time for the Philippines to host. So the point is, it is really a crowd-generating event and more importantly, it is a prestige and honor for the country to promote,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)