GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/22 November) — The city government has allotted an additional P35 million for the continuing rehabilitation and upgrading of the area’s street lighting system.

Engr. Francisco Provido, chief of the City Engineer’s Office, said Tuesday the funds will be utilized for the installation of energy-efficient light-emitting diode or LED lamps in major roads within the city’s 26 barangays.

He said they already submitted the project’s plan to the office of City Mayor Ronnel Rivera for approval.

“Hopefully, the bidding will be scheduled soon,” he said in an interview with Brigada News TV.

Provido said they included in the initial phase the improvement of the street lights along P. Acharon Boulevard and other major streets in the city.

He said the initiative will involve the replacement of the existing sodium lights with LED lamps.

The city government started the upgrading of the city’s street lighting system three years ago in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and power distribution utility South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative (Socoteco II).

Around P90 million was already spent by the local government for the project, which was implemented in several phases.

The DPWH put up the required light posts while Socoteco II provided free transformers and electric metering services.

Provido said they are targeting to fully replace all existing sodium lights in the city with LED lamps to reduce the local government’s electricity and other related expenses.

When compared to sodium lights, he said LED lamps are practically “maintenance-free.”

“Usually, only its photocell will need to be changed if it experiences problems,” the official said.

Provido said their maintenance activities are presently focused on sodium street lights installed in puroks and barangays in the city.

They receive reports barangays on busted street lights and request for repairs on a daily basis, he said.

He added that they have set up a coordination system with puroks and barangay to facilitate immediate interventions. (MindaNews)