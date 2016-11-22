GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/22 November) — Mango producers in Region 12 are working on forging marketing and supply agreements with a fruit processor and a beverage company based in South Cotabato province.

Emmanuel Bartocillo, president of the Region 12 Mango Industry Development Council Inc. (RMIDC-12), said Tuesday negotiations are underway for the delivery of mango supplies by local mango growers to processing plants in the area of the SeaBest Food and Beverage Corporation (SFBC) and the Truly Natural Food Corporation (TNFC).

He said the move is an offshoot of a recent market-matching activity facilitated by the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division of the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Region 12.

“We initially presented proposals for market deals and they showed interest to venture with us,” Bartocillo said.

SFBC, which is based in Barangay Silway 7 in Polomolok town in South Cotabato, produces processed dried fruits, juice drinks.

It produces bottled water that is marketed under the brand name “Pearl.” Its main plant is located in Barangay Pagalungan, Polomolok

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the RD Corporation here, exports bottled water to Papua New Guinea, Cambodia and other countries in Asia.

TNFC also produces processed fruits and juice drinks for domestic and export markets through its plant based in Barangay Glamang, Polomolok.

The company’s products carry the “Sweet Valley” brand.

Aside from the two companies, Bartocillo said they are also eyeing to seal supply and marketing deals with several companies.

He said DA-12 signified to facilitate more market-matching activities and include more local mango growers in its trial export program.

Last year, DA-12 facilitated the shipment to Dubai of around two tons of carabao mangoes produced by RMIDC-12 members based in Tulunan, North Cotabato.

Region 12 is currently the country’s fifth biggest producer and exporter of mangoes, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

In 2015, the region’s mango production reached 58,595 metric tons as the area’s mango plantations expanded to 17,000 hectares.

With the continuing production expansions in the region, Bartocillo added that they are hoping become the country’s top producer and exporter of mangoes by 2019. (MindaNews)